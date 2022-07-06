A playwright behind a play inspired by slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia - Mario Philip Azzopardi - has sued blogger Manuel Delia for copyright breaches.

Back in March, Delia had leaked Azzopardi’s script - Ix-Xiħa - describing it as “spiteful, full of hate, prejudice, and disturbing incurable visceral violence”.

Speaking to Times of Malta on Wednesday Delia said: “I am convinced I acted within my rights and in full respect of my duties and I will be arguing this in court.”

Delia announced the court proceedings on his blog, saying the first hearing of the case will take place in front of judge Ian Spiteri Bailey on Monday.

Ix-Xiħa had sparked controversy after it emerged that not only would it feature a character inspired by Caruana Galizia but it would also include the journalist's final words - "the situation is desperate". It did not mention Caruana Galizia by name.

Following a public outcry, Teatru Manoel cancelled the play, which was scheduled for the Manoel Theatre in April and May.

Back in April, Azzopardi had said he was considering taking legal action over the leak.

Delia argued on Wednesday he had been within his right to publish the script saying his reading of the copyright law was different from that of Azzopardi’s.

“As far as my duties are concerned, I am convinced that publishing the play was in the public interest and the controversy about it had started before the script was published.

“Azzopardi said the controversy was fuelled by speculation as people did not know what the play was about, but I knew what the play contained so it became my duty to share that knowledge,” he said.

Delia continued that since he was privy, as a journalist, to the contents of the play and since he (Azzopardi) was claiming there was controversy because those criticising it did not know what the play contained, it was his responsibility to share the script.

Leaking the script had ‘adverse repercussions on playwright'

Also speaking to Times of Malta, Azzopardi said Delia's decision to leak the script had had "adverse repercussions" on him and his work.

"The action had very adverse repercussions on me personally and it's a huge transgression against copyright."

Azzopardi said Delia had written he had leaked the script to "destroy" the play.

"Imagine an author writes a book or a film and as soon as this is about to be released, it is printed on the internet. How would that affect them? It is not a question of what is or is not in it, but whether we respect authorship."

Azzopardi continued that the court will now decide whether Delia's actions were permissible or not.