Three hours after voting against a public inquiry into the construction death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, Prime Minister Robert Abela was being entertained by the National Philharmonic Orchestra.

His attendance at the event in Girgenti, organised by his wife, Lydia Abela was criticised as "arrogant and insensitive" by Independent politician Arnold Cassola, who has submitted a complaint to he Standards Commissioner.

The orchestra was performing at the Prime Minister's summer residence to raise funds for animal welfare groups.

Just before the concert, government MPs led by the Prime Minister had voted down an opposition motion calling for a public inquiry into Sofia's death.

Parliament instead approved the motion as amended by the government, doing away with any mention of the public inquiry calling instead for a speedy conclusion to the ongoing magisterial one.

Sofia, died under tons of rubble when a building under construction in Corradino collapsed during roofing works in December last year. Five other workers were injured.

His mother has been calling for a public inquiry, arguing that it would go further than the ongoing magisterial inquiry and possibly prevent similar incidents, ensuring her son would not have died in vain. Following Wednesday's vote, she vowed to keep on fighting for justice.

In a statement on Thursday, the government said the concert "A Night at the Palace" had been held to raise funds for a just cause.

It said it was not the first time that such a concert was organised and its date had been scheduled months before and announced earlier in July.

The public, the government said, could attend free of charge and give their donations to animal welfare associations.