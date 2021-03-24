History will remember Robert Abela as the prime minister who has done "what other governments failed to do" his former chief of staff has said in an appeal for the public to consider who is "working for the good of the country".

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana made the remarks a day after claims made in parliament that a sitting and former minister were linked to the HSBC heist of 2010.

People should take the time to "stop and think" about who is "working for the good of the country", he said.

While not referencing developments over the weekend that saw ex-chief of staff Keith Schembri and ten others being charged with a series of money laundering and corruption offences, Caruana said the country is going "through a lot".

This, he said, is prompting some to "make a lot of noise" although he once again did not refer to anyone in particular.

"But a lot of people are also sitting at home, thinking," he said.

"I invite the people to stop and think about who is working for the good of the country," Caruana said.

Caruana served as Abela's chief of staff after the former backbench MP became prime minister in January 2020.

Being close to Abela during his first months in office gave him the opportunity to see first hand how hard the prime minister worked on promoting good governance, Caruana said.

"I think there has never been a government who worked as much as this government and all the changes needed have been carried out. Robert Abela said he would make changes and he did. History will remember Abela for doing what other governments failed to do," he said.

"I am the first to support Abela because what he did is for the good of the country," the minister said.

The minister made the remarks at the end of a press conference announcing the extension of a series of measures to support businesses impacted by the closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.