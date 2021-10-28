Robert Abela has condemned a Labour TV presenter for his "unacceptable" comments identifying a journalist as part of an “establishment working against the government”.

ONE TV host Karl Stagno Navarra’s commentary claimed civil society group Repubblika, the Nationalist Party, the church and the media were all working to bring down the Labour government.

In a segment, he singled out Lovin Malta journalist Tim Diacono, who was reporting on a protest being held by Repubblika against what it claims is police inaction on former minister Konrad Mizzi.

The NGO accused the Labour media of inciting hatred through their coverage of the demonstration.

ONE TV used graphics to identify journalist Tim Diacono while the presenter described how the media was part of an anti-establishment force. Photo: ONE News

A spokesperson for the office of the prime minister said he “condemned any comment that may hinder journalists whilst carrying out their job”.

He added that “singling out Mr Diacono while doing his job is unacceptable”.

The incident came months after a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia highlighted a culture of impunity that allowed the journalist to be demonised and isolated.

Abela's spokesperson said he had held meetings with representatives of journalists this week to discuss “how journalism in our country can be strengthened further as having strong and effective media scrutinising the government is essential and crucial for a robust democracy".

He said he believes politicians and others in the public eye should be open to scrutiny. "Thus, journalists should always be allowed to carry out their jobs safely and serenely.”

Miriam Dalli responds to claims a ONE TV host was inciting hatred. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

His words were echoed by Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, who was on the programme when Stagno Navarra made the comments.

She said all journalists must “work in full serenity” and said she had not referred to the footage at the time as she wasn’t sure of the identity of the people shown.

“I respect journalists and their work,” she said. “Any kind of condemnation is definitely not something I can accept and it’s not something I agree with.”

In an open letter to Abela, Robert Aquilina, president of Repubblika, asked the prime minister why he did not also condemn the treatment of activists.

"While we appreciate and agree with your condemnation of a journalist discredited by the Labour Party in the performance of his duties, we would like to clarify whether your silence on ONE TV's actions to discredit and create hostility towards activists and private citizens taking part in a protest, means that you approve and agree with this behavior," Aquilina wrote.