Prime Minister Robert Abela was evasive on Wednesday when asked whether a public inquiry will be appointed to investigate the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia last December.

He was replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia on whether a public inquiry will be launched into the death of the 20-year-old killed in a construction accident.

As he avoided the question on whether a public inquiry would be launched, Abela observed that there was an ongoing magisterial inquiry by the inquiring magistrate as well as investigations by other relevant authorities.

“If we really want justice, the work of these institutions should be allowed to be done in serenity. At the same time, I want to appeal to them to give maximum importance to this case, so that justice is done fast with the victim's family, first and foremost, and with society,” Abela said.

Last year, Sofia’s mother, Isabelle Bonnici, said she was still in the dark about what happened to her son as she called for justice and a public inquiry.

The Corradino Industrial Estate construction site where Sofia was killed was being developed into a timber factory It came tumbling down on December 3.

Sofia was found dead, buried beneath the rubble following a 14-hour search.

Five workers were rescued from the rubble, three of them seriously injured. Jean Paul was the only fatality and was only found following a 14-hour search that ended at 2am.

Police have not charged anyone with a crime. The Building and Construction Authority has not made any public statements.