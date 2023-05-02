Prime Minister Robert Abela has failed to convince Christian Zammit to stay on as Xagħra mayor, as the electoral commission issued a call for the casual election of a new councillor on Tuesday.

Sources confirmed to Times of Malta that Zammit will not be returning and there are no other plans for him to hold other positions within the party.

The outspoken Labour mayor resigned from the council and from all positions in the Labour Party last week, saying he is “getting out of the way”. But shortly afterwards, Abela told reporters he was in contact with him to resolve issues and have him continue serving in the role.

"I have spoken to Chris and we are still in discussions, and I believe that in good faith, we will resolve the situation and Chris will stay on in his role because he still has much to contribute to the Labour party," Abela said last week.

On Tuesday, however, the Electoral Commission issued a statement, calling for nominations "by candidates for the casual election to elect a councillor in the Local Council of Xagħra following the resignation of councillor Christian Joseph Zammit".

Candidates are to submit their nomination personally at the Gozo electoral office between Wednesday and Friday or online through this link.

Meanwhile, the locality appointed councillor Aaron Agius as its new mayor.

Last weekend was a busy one in Xagħra, as the locality celebrated Jum ix-Xagħra (Xagħra Day) on Saturday, during which it awarded Ġieh ix-Xagħra to two of its residents. Newly appointed mayor Agius handed out the trophies to the winners.

And on Sunday the locality then held its annual Gozo Half Marathon, which is the oldest running event in the country.

Zammit's resignation came almost a year after he claimed in an interview with Times of Malta that there was a scaremongering campaign by the construction industry to “eliminate” him and it led to his dismal electoral show as a Labour Party candidate.

He had claimed that Gozitans were being told he would stop development permits, eradicate apartment blocks and fifth-floor penthouses and slap strong fines for infringements.