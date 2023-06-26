Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurated Polidano Group's head office in Ħal Farrug on Monday, saying it was a show of confidence after the group settled some of its multi-million tax arrears.

The building had several illegalities when built, including a higher structure than originally permitted and changes to an approved fuel station right next to it.

The changes were sanctioned in May 2021.

Robert Abela speaks about the decision to tour the Polidano building. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Questioned as to why he had accepted to inaugurate the building given the group's controversies over irregular building and tax arrears, Abela said the inauguration had been delayed for a considerable time because he had insisted that the fiscal issues needed to be regularised first.

The group had made an effort to settle some of its arrears and since it showed it was prepared to get in line with its obligations, the government felt it should reciprocate with a sign of confidence in those who were prepared to invest in the country, particularly in the context of the government's environmental priorities, Abela said.

“We remain insistent that every company, big or small, should honour its fiscal and planning obligations, but at the same time I believe that when companies are coming in line we want to send a message in favour of investment,” Abela said.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony also attended by the PM’s wife Lydia Abela, Archbishop Charles Scicluna, and president emeritus Marie Louis Coleiro Preca, Abela praised the new building's environmental credentials saying that it produced more green energy than it used.

Asked about works that still need to be sanctioned at Montekristo Estates and if up and coming entrepreneurs should follow Polidano group’s example, Abela said that the government and its entities should continue pushing on enforcement.

“Enforcement creates a level playing field between competitors,” Abela said.

Charles Polidano has applied to sanction a long list of developments carried out over the years without planning permits at Montekristo Estates, which once described by the planning regulator as “one of the largest illegally built sites on the island”.

But Abela said that positive aspects should also be highlighted.

He said that many hundreds are employed by Polidano group.

“The workers I talked to today expressed a common sentiment, that they are respected at their place of work and that their place of work gives them a good income that allows them to support their family,” Abela said.