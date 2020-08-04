Malta’s COVID-19 situation is “absolutely under control”, the government has said, ahead of a meeting with stakeholders to outline policies for the COVID-19 epidemic.

After Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Robert Abela requested a meeting with the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development on Thursday.

It comes after a spike in COVID-19 cases that has led to widespread criticism about Malta’s social-distancing policies around large events. Several countries – Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia – have also introduced restrictions on travellers arriving from the island.

Several organisations had requested the meeting of the MCESD, which advises the government and is made up of employer organisations and trade unions.

‘Balanced’ decisions promised

The government said that talks will continue between Health Minister Chris Fearne and the doctors’ union, Abela will brief the MCESD on the current situation and the way forward.

“Decisions will continue to be taken in a mature and balanced way that safeguard the people’s health, jobs and the economy on which the people’s quality of life depends,” the government said.

Abela’s call for discussion comes a day after a controversial One TV interview on Monday, saying migrants were mostly to blame for the recent spike in new cases of the virus. His remarks were contradicted by the doctors’ union, which hit out at the government for not stopping mass events, which have also led to an increase in cases.

A further 16 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing to 215 the number of patients who have the illness. Of these, 88 cases were from two groups of migrant arrivals.

‘Real risk’ of losing control

The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin said the meeting followed an open letter to the prime minister seeking a meeting to clarify the situation on COVID-19.

It said workers were confused about what they should be doing, with the health authorities having told them to stay safe, while restrictions were relaxed.

Employers were also uncertain about what measures they should be taking, parents were worried about the way ahead for their children, and front-liners were concerned about their safety.

The union said it was seeking the meeting so that there could be a clear direction and avert the risk of the situation going out of control.

“The danger of the situation going out of control is a real one” and it was important that the number of active cases was controlled before the autumn in view of the impact on people’s health and the economy, the union said.