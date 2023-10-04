Updated 1.10pm, adds Andy Ellul's reaction

Two Nationalist MPs have asked the Standards Commissioner to investigate Parliamentary Secretary Andy Ellul, accusing him of advertising himself on Facebook using public funds.

In a statement, Karol Aquilina and Ivan Castillo said Ellul was using public funds to run a political advert promoting himself.

Ellul is parliamentary secretary for social dialogue, and the advert in question was published by his secretariat to announce the launch of this year's worker of the year prize.

It can be seen in the video below.

Aquilina and Castillo said the advert was a "clear breach of ethics" by Ellul, who was using the people’s taxes "for his own propaganda in the most arrogant manner."

Parliament's standards commissioner has issued a number of rulings about ministers' use of public funds to promote themselves in recent years, and in 2020 issued guidelines on how to ethically use social media.

Attempts to contact Ellul for comment were unsuccessful.

In a reply on Facebook, Ellul said that the Opposition was using a structure created by the Labour government - parliament's standards commissioner - to try and strangle government work.

"We will not let them. We will continue to work strongly in every sector, with the people and close to the people," he said.