Updated 11.15am, adds PL's reply

The Nationalist Party on Tuesday appealed to all people who suffered damages as a result of the recent power cuts to make their voice heard.

In a statement, the party said they would find its support in pushing the government to make good for such damages.

Enemalta said on Monday an undersea cable connecting the Maltese national grid to the European energy network is completely out of action and will take an indefinite amount of time to fix.

The PN said that never had the country, in the past 30 years, suffered from as many outages as in the past days.

This was the government’s fault and as a result of its incompetence, many families were suffering.

The Opposition called for the publication of all the facts behind the reason for the outages. The people, it said, had a right to know the truth. They had understood that the huge tanker placed in Marsaxlokk by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his gang was just a symbol of corruption which had taken over the government and it was a project that had failed.

The party said that in the past hours, it had been alleged on social media that there were serious problems for the operation of the new power station, a monument of corruption the government wanted to gift the people. Allegations were also made that the problem was set to grow as soon as many workers returned to work next week.

Since the Prime Minister was silent about this, acting Prime Minister Chris Fearne should publish the facts and tell the people the truth.

The Maltese should not have to pay a price for the Labour government’s incompetence, the PN said.

PL's reply

In a reply, the Labour Party said the new power station in Delimara was the solution at a time when the interconnector was extensively damaged. The PN did not want to admit this.

Had the PL listened to the PN that there was no need for the power station, the country would, by now, have been in darkness for weeks.

The only alternative would have been to keep the polluting Marsa plant open.

The new power plant, the PL said, was part of a mix of sources of energy which guaranteed supply and lower bills. Had it been for the PN, there would have been just the interconnector and candles for when this was out of service.