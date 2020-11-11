Mario Ellul, an accountant, has been appointed treasurer for the Nationalist Party.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party said the treasurer is responsible to plan, lead and coordinate the initiatives necessary for fundraising.

As a party official, the treasurer is a member of the executive council, the administrative council and the general council.

The party’s finances are subject to surveillance and verification by the party’s internal auditors.

Ellul, who is from Żurrieq, has been an active member of the party for more than 25 years.

He worked within several private and state institutions including the Central Bank.

He served as policy coordinator in two ministries for 10 years, including eight in the Finance Ministry.

Ellul replaces party deputy leader Robert Arrigo, who stepped down from the role in September.