The Nationalist Party's executive committee has unanimously approved the cooption of Graziella Galea to replace David Thake in Parliament.

Thake resigned from parliament in the wake of revelations over outstanding VAT dues.

The resignation came just days after he quit the PN’s shadow cabinet and suspended himself from the parliamentary group pending an ethics probe by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler.

The executive committee also appointed Veronica Perici Calascione international secretary following an election. She was contested by Liam Sciberras.

Perici Calascione obtained 59 of the 89 votes cast. Sciberras obtained 29 votes. One vote was invalid.

She replaces Rosely Borg Knight who resigned to focus on her profession.

The PN thanked Thake and Borg Knight for their work and congratulated Galea and Perici Calascione.