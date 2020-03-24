The Nationalist Party is pushing for the government to decide whether SEC exams will go ahead as planned, saying the existing uncertainty is creating unnecessary stress for students sitting for O and A levels.

The call was made in a news conference focusing on the impact which the coronavirus outbreak had on the educational sector.

While authorities have cancelled oral exams, written papers are still scheduled to be held as from April 23.

MP Claudette Buttigieg said this issue affected over 10,000 students.

“Taking into account the current situation in which keeping a safe distance when in large numbers is not feasible, I cannot imagine holding the exams. It seems the best way forward should be to postpone them,” she said.

MP Clyde Puli criticised the government, saying the pandemic had exposed the shortcomings of Malta’s remote learning infrastructure.

“Though the outbreak was on the horizon weeks in advance, the education ministry made no contingency plan,” he said.

Puli said that in some situations students and parents were not even aware of how to access the online resources being sent to them, as they were not given the necessary password.

“Most of the work is the result of the personal initiative of teachers, rather than centralised efforts from the government,” he said.

‘Widen aid package to sports clubs and fitness centres’

MP Ryan Callus called on the government to widen its financial aid package to include sports clubs and fitness centres.

Moreover, a mental health plan should be drawn up in order to give the required psychological support to persons who cannot cope with the sudden change in the lifestyle as result of having to stay indoors due to the restrictions imposed following the coronavirus outbreak, Callus said.