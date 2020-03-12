The MATSEC Examinations Board has suspended a number of examinations in view of coronavirus concerns.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the board said it had suspended:

· All SEC, Intermediate and Advanced level language oral examinations scheduled until April 22;

· All SEC, Intermediate and Advanced level Language Listening Comprehension examinations scheduled until April 17;

· All SEC and Intermediate level Physical Education Practical Examination scheduled until March 30.

Candidates were urged to continue preparing for the other components of the upcoming examination session.

"The university is in constant communication with government and health authorities and will follow all direction given by such authorities in order to minimise the risk of virus transmission and safeguard all individuals concerned," the board said.

Candidates can contact MATSEC on 2340 2814/5/6 for further information.

Earlier on Thursday, the government also announced that all schools and the university will be closed next week.