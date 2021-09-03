The Nationalist Party would ensure every locality has a pedestrian zone if elected to government, PN MP Robert Cutajar said during the unveiling of seven proposals aimed at targeting shortcomings in the environment sector.

Cutajar said the party is committed to bring about change that will safeguard the environment.

"The time for empty words is up...we need concrete proposals," Cutajar, who also serves as the party's environment spokesperson said.

He was speaking at a news conference alongside candidates Gabriel Micallef and Janice Chetcuti,

What are the proposals?

1. Develop a tree map and green score for every locality in Malta, as this will help with taking stock of the situation and introducing schemes that work.

2. Invest in public spaces by making roads greener while also regenerating abandoned spaces on a local level. Local councils would be assisted with implementing this.

3. Ensure there is a pedestrian zone in every locality.

4. Protect farmers and their fields and strengthen urban biodiversity.

5. Strengthen the right to access to open public spaces and environmental sites.

6. National protection fund for historic buildings and gardens in our localities.

7. Incentivise environmental initiatives in residential homes

On the implementation of the proposals, Cutajar said the local councils need to be consulted and involved, with assistance to be given to them to be able to implement them.

Meanwhile, Chetcuti also urged the public to get in touch with the PN to help the party identify problem areas.

“We want to consult with you,” Chetcuti said, referring people to the newly launched website which has been set up to serve as a ‘one-stop-shop’ portal for their Kun il-Bidla (Be the Change) campaign.

Users can send suggestions to the party and have the facility to sign up as a paid member or a volunteer and send donations to the party.