The PN is calling for a corrective measure to increase the number of female MPs.

The government last year proposed a reform that could see parliament grow by as much as 12 seats in a bid to increase female participation in politics.

The scope of this corrective mechanism was for both sexes to reach at least 40 per cent of the seats in the House.

The gender with less than 40 per cent of the seats would be able to garner a maximum of a further 12 seats - shared equally across the political parties in the House, with six going to the government and six to the Opposition.

On Thursday the PN said in a statement that its parliamentary group had discussed the mechanism and technical alternatives.

Its executive committee agreed with the launch of a corrective measure that would see more female MPs.

Apart from such mechanisms, the party also believed in strengthening a culture that favoured equality and more female participation in all aspects, including politics.

The committee meanwhile expressed disappointment at the resignation of Marthese Portelli from PN MP.