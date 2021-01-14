The Nationalist Party has called for greater government transparency on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout after concerns by private homes for the elderly about the process being slow.

In a statement, the party said that contrary to other countries, the Maltese government had not indicated who is responsible for the rollout. It was also not clear if the process was being coordinated by Mater Dei Hospital, the Health Department or the Ministry of Health.

It was also unclear how many vaccine consignments had been received, how many doses had been administered, to whom, and on what criteria, the PN said.

Malta received the first vaccine consignment, from Pfizer, on Boxing Day and a nurse became the first to receive the jab on December 27. The first consignment of vaccines from Moderna was received in Malta on Sunday.

The government has said it is prioritising front-liners and the most vulnerable, particularly the elderly, to receive the jab.