The PN is calling on the government to scrap all plans for the widening of the Mrieħel bypass and take-up of agricultural land, rather than just shelving the project.
Last week Aaron Farrugia said plans for a new flyover to ease traffic flow from the northbound lane of the Mrieħel bypass into Mrieħel itself were not a priority.
The plans had drawn protests when they were announced in December 2020, because of the take-up of some 20 tumoli of agricultural land. Infrastructure Malta had said at the time that the project was needed for safety reasons.
But on Monday, the party said in a statement the project should be completely discarded.
It reiterated that the Qormi local council's proposal to deviate traffic underground instead, would ensure improved infrastructure and also quality of life.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us