The PN is calling on the government to scrap all plans for the widening of the Mrieħel bypass and take-up of agricultural land, rather than just shelving the project.

Last week Aaron Farrugia said plans for a new flyover to ease traffic flow from the northbound lane of the Mrieħel bypass into Mrieħel itself were not a priority.

The plans had drawn protests when they were announced in December 2020, because of the take-up of some 20 tumoli of agricultural land. Infrastructure Malta had said at the time that the project was needed for safety reasons.

But on Monday, the party said in a statement the project should be completely discarded.

It reiterated that the Qormi local council's proposal to deviate traffic underground instead, would ensure improved infrastructure and also quality of life.