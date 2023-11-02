The PN has called on Justice Minister Jonathan Attard to resign after magistrates and judges warned the court system was on the brink of collapse.

Shadow Justice Minister Karol Aquilina accused Attard of failing to address the "serious problems that exist in the justice system" and instead blaming others.

If he does not resign, the prime minister should remove him from office, the PN said.

The call for Attard's resignation comes after the Association of the Maltese Judiciary criticised the "persistent failures" of authorities to tackle staffing and other problems at court.

It said that without enough resources, it would not be in a position to deliver justice within a reasonable time.

Malta has long had a problem with court delays and the judiciary say they need better-trained staff and that they are working in cramped courtrooms.

"After almost two years of Jonathan Attard's appointment as Minister for Justice, instead of carrying out improvements as needed, the Justice system in our country has deteriorated and is now in crisis," Aquilina said.

It said that the government was mistakenly believing that the solution to the problem was the appointment of new judges, rather than providing the necessary staff and resources.

Three new judges were appointed on Wednesday night.

The PN called for a review of the financial allocation for the justice sector next year, which could improve the wages of court services agency workers and attract quality staff.

The ministry has defended its work, saying that the government has increased resource and is close to appointing new magistrates and building new court rooms.

It said it was increasing its budget for the court to ensure more efficient justice.