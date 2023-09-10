The Nationalist Party has called for an urgent Parliamentary meeting on Monday to debate the benefit fraud scandal.

Times of Malta revealed last Sunday that ex-Labour MP Silvio Grixti has been implicated in a years-long racket to help “hundreds” of people fraudulently receive monthly disability benefits they were not entitled to.

RELATED STORIES Editorial: Systemic corruption erodes political trust

Benefit fraud: A scandal that will not stop - Roberta Metsola

Evidence seen by Times of Malta indicates Grixti, a popular family doctor, provided false medical documents to help people, often hailing from Labour strongholds, to receive monthly social benefits for severe disabilities they did not suffer from.

The fraud saw the claimants receive monthly payments averaging €450 from the social security department.

Times of Malta has now interviewed three of the illicit benefit recipients, including a man who said a Labour Party canvasser and a former minister’s aide lured him into the benefits fraud racket in return for his vote and a kickback amounting to a year’s worth of benefits.

The PN said in a statement the scandal had benefitted the Labour Party to the detriment of the rest of the Maltese and Gozitans. These benefits were abusively distributed by the Labour government.

In a letter to the Speaker, PN leader Bernard Grech described the situation as “unprecedented”.

The reveleations which were the result of journalitic work, he said, were a clear indication that this racket operated from Castille, from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Parliament should meet and if the Prime Minister really had democracy at heart, the matter should be debated with urgency in Parliament as soon as possible.