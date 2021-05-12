The PN will not be backing the decriminalisation of abortion, the party said late on Wednesday, soon after independent MP Marlene Farrugia tabled a bill in parliament.

Farrugia's private members' bill is proposing the decriminalisation of abortion, a crime that carries up to three years' imprisonment in Malta.

When he exited parliament, PN leader Bernard Grech told Times of Malta that the party will be discussing Farrugia's bill internally.

A few hours later the PN issued a statement saying it believed in life from conception till death and it could therefore never be in favour of decriminalisation of abortion.

"The PN is in favour of sexual health measures that do not put a baby's life in danger, before and after birth."