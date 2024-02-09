The PN claimed on Friday it has proof that Transport Malta employees were asked to lie under oath about the purchase of five rigid hull inflatable boats that became unusable shortly after purchase.

The party said in a statement that these TM officials were also asked to 'take care of' fines.

Last year a National Audit Office review flagged a series of failures in the procurement of the boats for €721,000.

Among other problems, the audit found that a single person was responsible for the entirety of the project, resulting in “insufficient oversight”, and that there was no evidence of any market research being carried out when calculating the project’s cost.

Independent checks on the boats revealed that all five had “several defects of major significance”.

As of June 2023, none of the boats were deemed to be fully compliant, with only three of them considered to be “fit for the intended use” and currently in use, according to the NAO review.

Back then, the PN had claimed TM spent €1.2 million on repairing the boats, but the vessels still could not be used.

When the NAO's findings were published, the PN called for action, insisting that someone had to be held accountable.

On Friday, the Opposition said no details have yet emerged from the internal investigation it had requested.