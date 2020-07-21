The Nationalist Party has confirmed it has instituted disciplinary proceedings against its youth section (the MŻPN) for issuing a statement about the current situation in the party, in breach of a directive by the general secretary.

In a statement in reaction to a story on Lovin Malta, general secretary Francis Zammit Dimech said he had issued a directive to all party sections telling them the discussion on the party's current situation should be free but internal.

The MŻPN was among those to whom the directive was addressed.

After the MŻPN issued a statement (calling for change within the PN), he (Zammit Dimech) had asked for its withdrawal, but this was refused.

Therefore, Zammit Dimech said, he referred the case to the party's disciplinary committee.

Earlier on Tuesday, the group of MPs opposing the Delia leadership expressed its solidarity and support with the MŻPN and promised that young people will be at the party's helm once there is a change in leadership.