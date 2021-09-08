Nationalist Party deputy leader Robert Arrigo is in hospital, where he is receiving intensive treatment.

Arrigo first entered hospital on Friday to receive treatment for a medical condition but developed an infection before that treatment could be administered.

He was subsequently transferred to Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit on Saturday, a member of his family told Times of Malta. He was still in ITU as of Wednesday morning.

News of Arrigo's ill health broke late on Tuesday on social media.

PN leader Bernard Grech was among the first to wish Arrigo a speedy recovery, as was Arrigo's fellow deputy leader, David Agius.

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Robert Abela also posted to social media to wish Arrigo well, as did parliamentary speaker Anġlu Farrugia through a media statement.

Arrigo, a popular entrepreneur from Sliema, was first elected to parliament in 2003 after serving on the town's local council for more than a decade.

He was elected PN deputy leader for party affairs in 2017 following the election of Adrian Delia as party leader and remained in that role when Bernard Grech succeded Delia to become Opposition leader.