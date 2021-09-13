Robert Arrigo's medical condition has improved and he is no longer receiving intensive care.

The PN deputy leader first entered hospital on September 3 after experiencing pain that was suggestive of the presence of kidney stones.

After this was confirmed, he developed an infection before treatment could be administered.

He was subsequently transferred to Mater Dei Hospital's intensive treatment unit the following day.

On Monday, his wife Marina and children Alan and Andrew said on Facebook that he has "shown progress and has been transferred from the ITU to another unit for further recovery".

They thanked the ITU doctors, nurses and staff for their care and everyone for their support, thoughts and prayers.