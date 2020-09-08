Bernard Grech’s proposal to have a woman deputy leader of the Nationalist Party – should he win the PN leadership race – will only come into force after the next general election and if there is agreement within party structures, according to a spokesperson for Grech.

Consequently, deputy leader for parliamentary affairs David Agius and deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo will serve their full term until these two posts will be merged into one, in line with recent changes to the party statute.

Grech’s idea to have stronger female participation at leadership level was floated when interviewed by Times of Malta on Net Television last week.

His proposal raised eyebrows amid speculation it was linked to the decision of MP Therese Comodini Cachia and MEP Roberta Metsola not to enter the race in favour of having one candidate challenge incumbent Adrian Delia.

Though Grech has denied the existence of any backroom deals, it fuelled speculation that deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo could be the one to make way, possibly for Comodini Cachia.

Arrigo, who remained loyal to Delia, recently made headlines by ‘offering’ to step down and make way for Grech if the latter would bow out of the leadership race. However, Grech refused the offer.

Roberta Metsola and Therese Comodini Cachia.

Asked to elaborate on his proposal, a spokesman for Grech said the aim was to have more women in policy-making decisions and at the higher echelons of the party, including at leadership level.

“At the moment the statute provides that the two deputy leaders’ posts will continue to be occupied by the two incumbents until the general election. After the election, the statute provides for the post of only one deputy leader,” he said.

“Grech’s idea is to discuss a proposal under which the deputy leader of the party will be a woman if the leader is a man and vice-versa. If this were to be accepted by the party, it would ensure that a woman occupies the post of either party leader or deputy leader,” he added.

Despite reforms to increase female participation in politics, neither of the two major political parties has ever had a woman in a leadership position.

In the case of the PN, Metsola has been touted as a possible contender. However, she decided not to enter the race saying the higher the number of candidates for the leadership, the higher the risk of further rifts.

On her part, Comodini Cachia entered into the scene last July when she was proposed as opposition leader by the 17 MPs who won a no-confidence vote in Delia. However, President George Vella had controversially decided that as long as Delia remains at the helm of the party he could not be removed as opposition leader.

Subsequently, Comodini Cachia announced she was not contesting the leadership saying the best way to secure change was to unite behind one candidate.