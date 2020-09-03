Nationalist party leadership contenders Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech are being interviewed by Times of Malta.

The back-to-back interviews are being broadcast live on Net TV and streamed on Times of Malta’s online platforms.

Both will face 20 minutes on questioning by journalist Matthew Xuereb on topics ranging from how they would unite a divided party to what decisions they would make to tackle the post-COVID 19 economy.

Last month the PN's general council voted to hold a fresh leadership contest after a series of no-confidence votes Delia.

The incumbent leader now faces challenger Grech in a two-horse race.

Watch live