The Nationalist Party said Wednesday it completely dissociated itself from calls for certain establishments to be boycotted by people using government vouchers for restaurants and accommodation.

"In the same way as we pulled at the same rope as a people to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic, we should collectively work to help the economy recover," the shadow minister for equality, Claudette Buttigieg said.

The prime minister on Monday said all residents aged over 16 will receive five vouchers of €20 each in the post. Four may be used singly or together, in hotels, restaurants and bars and the last, which will be coloured differently, may be used in shops which had been closed during the height of the pandemic.

Buttigieg said that calls for people to be selective had been made on Facebook, with some people urging others not to buy from certain establishments because of their political allegiance.

"The common good should prevail over any form of tribal politics," she insisted.

She said she had issued the statement because her political responsibilities now included leading the party on national character and values.