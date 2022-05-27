The Nationalist Party has just notified councillors who are overseas that they can vote by proxy for Saturday's leadership election.

One party insider said the announcement on Thursday evening is a clear attempt to maximise the turnout, as PN officials fear apathy and disillusionment will keep councillors away from the ballot.

In a statement, the PN urged councillors wishing to vote by proxy to "immediately" inform the party's election commission so someone else can be nominated to cast their vote.

PN leader Bernard Grech is the sole contender in the Nationalist Party’s leadership election, with councillors being asked whether they want him re-appointed at the helm.

According to the PN’s statute, Grech only needs a simple majority, 50 per cent plus one more vote, to be confirmed as the party’s leader. Sources in the opposition leader’s team say he hopes to secure above 70 per cent of the vote among the roughly 1,600 party councilors eligible to vote.

One PN veteran said suddenly resorting to proxy voting when councillors were already given the opportunity to cast their ballots as early as Monday could be "risky".

"It is clearly an attempt to maximise the turnout for the leadership vote. If the process is handled transparently, with the party announcing the number of proxy votes, then the are no issues.

"If a large number of proxy votes are cast, it could then start to get worrying, as there would be scope for abuse," the party source said.

Another PN official downplayed the significance of the move, saying the PN was merely formalising the process after receiving a number of requests for proxy voting throughout the week.

The polls are set to close on Saturday at 3pm in Gozo, and 5pm at the PN's Pieta headquarters.

The result should be known by early evening.