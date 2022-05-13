Albert Buttigieg has been given 24 hours to substantiate claims a PN official conspired with a “fat cat” to silence him.

Buttigieg, a vocal critic of rampant development, made the claims in a Times of Malta article but declined to name names when contacted.

A party spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Buttigieg had also been contacted about the claims by PN secretary-general Michael Piccinino.

The spokesperson said Piccinino had given the St Julian’s mayor a day to back up his allegations.

Buttigieg, who unsuccessfully campaigned in the 9th and 10th districts, told Times of Malta that revealing names could compromise the source who tipped him off about what was said during this “fat cat” meeting earlier this year.

The St Julian’s mayor said he only got to know of this meeting after the election campaign.

Buttigieg also claimed he had been side-lined by the party during the election and questioned whether the alleged request could have led to such a move.

The claims of furtive meetings and backroom dealings by PN officials mirror those made by former MP Jason Azzopardi.

Azzopardi too was given a 24-hour deadline by the party to substantiate the claims in front of the party’s ethics commission.

He instead opted to resign earlier this month, claiming on social media that party leader Bernard Grech had discussed a potential pardon with relatives of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Grech strongly denies the claims.