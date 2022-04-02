Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s right-hand man has resigned and his chief strategist is out of contract, as the Nationalist Party dusts itself off following a drubbing at the polls last month.

A PN spokesman confirmed that Ray Bezzina, Grech’s chief of staff had moved on after the party suffered a massive electoral defeat to Labour last month.

“Ray Bezzina has decided to step down from his role as the PN leader’s Head of Secretariat,” a party spokesperson said, adding that he has a four-week handover period.

Bezzina told Times of Malta he has full faith in Grech and applauded him for deciding to stay on as leader.

Peregin out of contract

Meanwhile, Christian Peregin, the PN’s electoral strategist, is now out of a contract as it expired on voting day.

It is unclear whether he will be given a new service contract but he is understood to be consulting with Grech on the way forward for the PN.

Peregin thanked the PN and said he remains at the party’s disposal “in any task Bernard Grech seems fit.”

“The party has already undergone big changes with him as leader and I have no doubt that over the next years these changes will also result in positive electoral results,” he said.

What next for the PN?

PN sources said the party leader will next week be appointing his shadow cabinet, once casual elections and a gender quota mechanism are complete.

The party said that its executive committee will meet after the full parliamentary group is elected.

Prior to that meeting a gathering of the PN’s administrative council will be held.

This party body is made up of party officials, presidents of all of the party's branches and deals with organisational and administrative issues. These meetings will in part discuss the future of the party’s leadership.

Arrigo mooted to favour interim leader

According to the PN’s statute, a vote must be taken over the party leadership within three months of an election.

So far no one has indicated they are interested in taking over from Grech who has said he wants to stay on. Former party leader Adrain Delia, newcomer Joe Giglio and new MP Mark Anthony Sammut have all said they will not be throwing their hat into the ring.

Party sources said that one option being bandied about by members of the party leadership is for an interim leader to be installed.

This idea, said to originate from PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo, would see the interim leader step down should PN superstar Roberta Metsola wish to take over leadership of the party once her term as European Parliament president expires in 2024.

The idea is not understood to have gained much support.

Arrigo has not responded to requests for comment.