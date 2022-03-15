Nationalist Party MP Ryan Callus believes recent election polls and a ballooning number of undecided voters could be an indication of increasing support for the PN, so much so that the party could still win the March 26 election.

"A quarter of the population - that is, around 60,000 to 80,000 voters - are still undecided, and others are afraid to speak up out of fear that they would suffer consequences. Moreover, we're noticing a shift in the polls towards PN," Callus told reporters on Tuesday.

"This means that the Nationalist Party could still win this election."

Callus was answering questions during a Broadcasting Authority news conference for which representatives of some independent media houses were invited. The conference, which aired on TVM, is part of a series of political broadcasts in the election run-up.

'PN will absorb energy price increases'

Callus also promised that a PN government would absorb hikes in energy prices due to the ongoing and intensifying Ukraine conflict.

"We will not let the burden of rising energy prices fall on the people. A PN government will cover that," he said.

"And we're telling you how we're going to do it - by creating ten new economic sectors - unlike Labour, which is only increasing debts and depends on Russian oligarchs buying Maltese passports for income."

Costs of implementing pledges

Callus could not say how much implementing the PN manifesto would cost taxpayers throughout the entire term, but reiterated the party's promise that detailed costings will be published in the coming days.

"We won't be entering into some Electrogas deal and we won't be spending €2 million on the film awards, that's for sure. We also won't be awarding €13,000-a-month contracts to friends," he said.

RELATED STORIES Film Commission rejects FOI request on Malta Film Awards cost

"And how could Robert Abela say that Labour's manifesto only costs €3.3 billion when the metro alone costs €6 billion? Did he forget to include the metro in his costings?"

What does 'ESG' mean?

He also attempted to clarify what PN means when it says businesses must meet Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards to be eligible for government schemes.

"Let's say there are two companies - A and B. Company A separates and recycles waste while company B doesn't. A pays its employees lawfully for their overtime, while B doesn't and employs migrants without contracts. A pays its taxes in time while B doesn't," he explained.

"It's simple - A conforms on all environmental, social and governance aspects, while B does not. A PN government will reward company A in an effort to create a level playing field between businesses."

He said PN will also rid ESG compliant businesses of their financial audits, saving them time and unpleasant bureaucracies.

Transport proposals

Callus was also pressed on the trackless tram, which he insisted was the better option.

"We only have two options - PN's trackless tram or Labour's metro. The metro isn't even an option because we will have to wait 20 years for that," he said.

"So the only sensible solution is the tram, which will only take five years to be completed."

Callus explained that the tram would operate in major arteries and distributary roads around Malta and outside bus routes, and will occupy a dedicated lane. He said this will not create more traffic congestions, because it will be so efficient that people will want to ditch their cars for it, thus drastically taking vehicles off the road.

"We will not need to take up agricultural land to implement the tram either."

He also insisted that a PN government will bump up pensions and the minimum wage so that everyone can live a dignified life, but did not specify by how much. He said the government would discuss it with stakeholders.

"Labour only said it will study poverty. We are promising you that we will raise your minimum wage and your pension and lift you out of poverty," he said.

"It's a very clear choice - between another term of a tainted reputation, or a fresh page for the country," he said.

"We will create ten new economic sectors and many high-quality jobs, with good salaries, for you. We are the only party that is guaranteeing this.

"We are currently living in a suffocated country where 70% of the people consider leaving. We will make you change your mind. We will make you want to stay and live in a better and more beautiful country. We're not perfect, but we will be honest and credible, and we will stand with you, for Malta."