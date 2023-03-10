The Nationalist Party and the Law Students Association have condemned the prime minister after he urged a magistrate carrying out an inquiry into a fatal building collapse to expedite its conclusions.

On Wednesday, Robert Abela dismissed Opposition calls for a public inquiry into the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia and instead urged inquiring magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia to conclude the process “without further delay".

The comments have sparked criticism from the Nationalist Party who described Abela as "irresponsible, unjustifiable and solely intended from offloading the political responsibility" of the death.

Abela should instead have assured the judiciary that they are given the human and financial resources to carry out their work effectively and within a reasonable timeline.

PN spokesperson Karol Aquilina said the prime minister should heed the opposition's call to set up a magistrates' corps which is focused exclusively on inquiries.

Some magistrates are burdened with more than 160 inquiries, in addition to all the other cases assigned to them.

Meanwhile, the Għaqda Studenti tal-Liġi said it is concerning that the prime minister’s comments appear to undermine the autonomy of the judiciary by seeking to shift public sentiment against the courts and particular members of the judiciary, knowing that members of the judiciary have no right of reply.

While a criminal inquiry is aimed to preserve material traces of a possible offence, a public inquiry is aimed at identifying potential administrative failures, and are thus unrelated and do not impact or prejudice one another, the students said in a statement.

They said the prime minister’s comments were an attempt to prejudice the delicate and meticulous process of collecting and preserving evidence.

"Political convenience is no excuse to scapegoat and place undue pressure on the judiciary; the tenet of the separation of powers is greater than quick and cheap attempts to sway public attention."

Abela's communication with a member of the judiciary demonstrated a flagrant disregard for the fundamental principle of separation of powers and egregiously fell short of the ethical standard expected of high office, the students said.

Earlier on Friday, the parents of Sofia blamed their son's death on inaction by state entities as well as those responsible for the construction site’s development.

In a reply, the Labour Party accused the PN of relegating the matter to a partisan one.

It said Abela had made it clear he trusted the judiciary to ensure justice is served in the case of Sofia.

The PL said it had no lessons to learn from the PN when it comes to the judiciary, especially since it was the current government which improved conditions and appointments in court. More reforms will be introduced as promised in the PL manifesto.