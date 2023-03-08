Robert Abela on Wednesday dismissed Opposition calls for a public inquiry into the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia.

Sofia was killed during a building collapse on a Corradino construction site.

Speaking to the media, Abela said a public inquiry could disrupt rather than help the search for justice.

He instead urged inquiring magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia to conclude the process “without further delay".

Abela drew parallels to the inquiry into the death of Miriam Pace, which he said was concluded in just over a month.

In contrast, Abela said the Sofia inquiry had been ongoing for three months, with no visibility on when the process will be concluded.

Times of Malta revealed in December how the government land on which the private factory was being built is leased to an alleged human trafficker, Kurt Buhagiar.

His business partner, Matthew Schembri, has faced his own accusations of criminal wrongdoing in connection with two “hitmen” allegedly hired to assault his ex-wife’s father-in-law.

On Tuesday, the opposition tabled a parliamentary motion urging the government to launch a public inquiry into the collapse.

Abela accused the opposition of seeking to convey the message that the ongoing magisterial inquiry will not establish the truth.

“I have full faith in the inquiring magistrate," Abela said.

Licencing scheme for contractors presented to cabinet

The prime minister said that cabinet approved a new framework for licensing contractors on Tuesday.

The government has been promising a licensing regime since 2019.

Abela said the government’s proposals for regulating the sector will be launched “in the coming days”.

Public Works Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said in November that a public consultation exercise about the licencing plans would begin "in the coming weeks". It has yet to begin.