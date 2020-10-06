Bernard Grech was sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday, three days after winning a Nationalist Party leadership election against Adrian Delia.

Grech, who was sworn in by Speaker Anġlu Farrugia, will be appointed in his constitutional role as Opposition leader on Wednesday.

He is due to meet with Prime Minister Robert Abela at 5pm at the prime minister's office in parliament.

In his first address as an MP, Grech thanked his predecessor Delia as well as former MP Ivan J Bartolo, who relinquished his seat to make way for Grech.

RELATED STORIES Bernard Grech wins PN leadership race as Adrian Delia concedes defeat

Grech also thanked his family, who watched on from parliament's Strangers’ Gallery, for their support. His wife, Ann Marie, was however not present as she is still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 a fortnight ago.

Outgoing PN leader Delia wished his successor all the best and thanked President George Vella and Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, under whom he served as Opposition leader. He said that the Opposition was bound to criticise, as well as come up with constructive proposals in the best interest of the people.

Grech was co-opted through a parliamentary motion tabled by the prime minister, which was seconded by Opposition leader Adrian Delia.