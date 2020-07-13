A Nationalist MP understood to have voted against Adrian Delia in a secret confidence vote last week says he abstained during talks with the President.

Stephen Spiteri told the Labour Party’s ONE News that while he was one of the 19 PN parliamentarians who had voted against Delia last week, he had then abstained when asked for his formal position by President George Vella.

“I abstained because my [parliamentary] chair isn’t my own but belongs to the people who voted for me,” he told a reporter.

“When I spoke to the president, I discussed my ideas and the situation that can help the Opposition and the party the most. In fact, I am registered as abstaining.”

Spiteri has not responded to Times of Malta’s requests for comment. It is not clear if Spiteri abstained on whether he had confidence in Delia or on whether he had confidence in the party's nomination for Opposition leader.

It is understood that Spiteri is not comfortable with the proposal for Therese Comodini Cachia to replace Delia as Opposition leader, with sources saying the MP had “another person in mind”.

Delia, who was elected PN leader in 2017, has said he intends to fulfil his mandate and lead the party into the next general election.

Meanwhile, the president is expected to this week announce whether he will strip the embattled PN leader of the leadership of the Opposition in the House.