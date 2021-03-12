The Nationalist Party has nominated lawyer David Bonello to sit on the new Building and Construction Authority.

Bonello is the lawyer representing the family of Miriam Pace in court. Pace was killed when her home in Ħamrun collapsed due to construction works at an adjacent site.

In a statement on Friday, the PN said Bonello was nominated following consultation with Hermann Schiavone, its spokesperson on planning and construction.

In a meeting with Opposition leader Bernard Grech, Bonello was asked to safeguard the interests of the industry but, above all, those of the neighbours of construction sites.