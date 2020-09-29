The Opposition hit out at the government on Tuesday for having decided to go for a so-called SOFA agreement with the United States without consulting it, despite constitutional implications.

It did not, however, say how it would vote should a vote be required in the House.

Times of Malta reported earlier on Tuesday that ministers have agreed to back a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) deal that would hand the US jurisdictional powers in Malta, in the hope of securing Washington’s support to help avoid Malta being put on the international money laundering list. A SOFA agreement establishes the rights and privileges of foreign personnel, including the military, in a host country. Any SOFA deal will have to obtain a two-thirds majority in parliament before it can come into effect

The US Embassy in Malta has not responded to questions, instead referring media to the Maltese government.

In its reaction to The Times of Malta report, the PN in a statement over the signature of Adrian Delia, called for government transparency.

It said that what is being reported is of serious concern, and no consultation had been made with the opposition despite the repercussions which such a deal may have on relations with other countries.

"Our country is independent and sovereign, with articles on neutrality and non-alignment in the constitution. A decision such as this by the government will also have an impact on the constitution and Malta's sovereignty," the party said.

The party, therefore, called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to explain the government's position and the impact of its decision.

The PN statement was also signed by Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, shadow minister for foreign affairs.