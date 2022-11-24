The Nationalist Party said on Thursday it will not support the government's new Bill allowing the termination of pregnancies when the mother is in danger of death as well as when her health is at serious risk.

In a statement, the party said it considered the Bill as the introduction of abortion in Malta and it therefore could never back it.

In moving this bill, the prime minister had gone back on a statement he made in January 2020 that he would oppose all those who tried to introduce abortion, the party said.

It added that its parliamentary group agreed, however, that there should be legal protection for mothers, babies in the womb and medical staff when a medical intervention was needed to save the life of the mother.

It therefore agreed with the views of 81 academics issued two days ago over how the criminal code should be amended, to achieve this aim without introducing abortion.