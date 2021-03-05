The Nationalist Party has indefinitely postponed its general council, due to be held between March 14 and 21, in view of the COVID-19 situation.

In a statement on Friday, the party said that the council was being postponed with respect to the new directives and recommendations issued by the health authorities.

New measures aimed at curbing a surge in COVID-19 figures were announced by Prime Minister Robert Abela on Thursday.

They including a ban on mass organised events.

The PN said it will continue with its work and will, in the coming weeks, announce new initiatives it will be taking in support of the Maltese people.