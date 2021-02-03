The Nationalist Party asked on Wednesday whether the government was comfortable with Tonio Portughese as chairman of the Employment Relations Board after the board of PBS, which he used to chair, was found guilty on Tuesday of having unfairly dismissed CEO John Bundy.

An Industrial Tribunal awarded Bundy over €226,000 in compensation for his dismissal.

The shadow minister for employment, Jason Azzopardi, asked whether Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, who is responsible for employment, was comfortable with Portughese as chairman of the Industrial Relations Board.

Portughese was appointed to head the board last month.