The PN has re-tabled an anti-corruption bill and removed a part that needed the President's signature for debate in parliament.

On Wednesday, Opposition leader Bernard Grech submitted the draft bill, removing one of 12 sections previously submitted, and accused the government of sandbagging the proposed reform.

“The government is doing whatever it can to stop this from being discussed,” he said.

The Opposition had proposed the new draft law earlier this month that incorporates all the major recommendations made by the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

The original mega-bill incorporates 12 bills that amend Malta's criminal code or constitution, to bring laws in line with what judges who drafted the Caruana Galizia inquiry report advised needed to change.

Its proposals range from making obstruction of justice a crime to allowing the police to detain suspects in major crimes without charges for 72 hours instead of the 48 currently permitted.

However, the government benches on Monday blocked the bill’s presentation by the Opposition arguing that it is a so-called “money bill” that can only be placed on parliament’s agenda with the President's consent.

A ruling by the Speaker confirmed the stance.

According to parliament's rules, if the provision of a bill constitutes a charge on the Consolidated Fund, it can only be introduced in parliament after the president recommends it for consideration.

On Wednesday, Grech said the new draft does not include the areas that are deemed to constitute it a "money bill".

He said he hoped the government would not continue trying to block a debate on the matter.