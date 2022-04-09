The Nationalist Party received 48 nominations for the seven seats vacated by PN MPs who were elected on two districts. Nominations closed on Saturday at noon.
The casual elections will take place on Tuesday to fill vacant seats on the 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 10th districts.
General election candidates can contest two districts but if they are elected from both, they are obliged to drop one of them.
According to party rules, such candidates must drop the seat on the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota.
Seven PN candidates were elected from two districts which means they have to cede a seat each.
PN casual election line-up:
District 3 - seat ceded by Stephen Spiteri
John Baptiste Camilleri
Errol Cutajar
Carm Mifsud Bonnici
Mary Muscat
Leone Sciberras
District 5 - seat ceded by Bernard Grech
Stefan Caruana
Francine Farrugia
Owen Sciberras
Stanley Zammit
District 7 - two seats ceded by Adrian Delia and Ryan Callus
Charles Azzopardi
Rebekah Cilia
Anthony Mifsud
Alessia Psaila Zammit
Edwin Vassallo
Josephine Xuereb
District 9 - two seats ceded by Joe Giglio and Robert Arrigo
Graziella Attard Previ
Karol Aquilina
Jason Azzopardi
Graham Bencini
Eve Borg Bonello
Albert Buttigieg
Karl Gouder
Noel Muscat
Emma Portelli Bonnici
Charles Selvaggi
District 10 - seat ceded by Mark Anthony Sammut
Graziella Attard Previ
Karol Aquilina
Eve Borg Bonello
Graham Bencini
Albert Buttigieg
Karl Gouder
Emma Portelli Bonnici
