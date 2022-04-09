The Nationalist Party received 48 nominations for the seven seats vacated by PN MPs who were elected on two districts. Nominations closed on Saturday at noon.

The casual elections will take place on Tuesday to fill vacant seats on the 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 10th districts.

General election candidates can contest two districts but if they are elected from both, they are obliged to drop one of them.

According to party rules, such candidates must drop the seat on the district in which they obtained the lowest percentage of the district quota.

Seven PN candidates were elected from two districts which means they have to cede a seat each.

PN casual election line-up:

District 3 - seat ceded by Stephen Spiteri

John Baptiste Camilleri

Errol Cutajar

Carm Mifsud Bonnici

Mary Muscat

Leone Sciberras

District 5 - seat ceded by Bernard Grech

Stefan Caruana

Francine Farrugia

Owen Sciberras

Stanley Zammit

District 7 - two seats ceded by Adrian Delia and Ryan Callus

Charles Azzopardi

Rebekah Cilia

Anthony Mifsud

Alessia Psaila Zammit

Edwin Vassallo

Josephine Xuereb

District 9 - two seats ceded by Joe Giglio and Robert Arrigo

Graziella Attard Previ

Karol Aquilina

Jason Azzopardi

Graham Bencini

Eve Borg Bonello

Albert Buttigieg

Karl Gouder

Noel Muscat

Emma Portelli Bonnici

Charles Selvaggi

District 10 - seat ceded by Mark Anthony Sammut

Graziella Attard Previ

Karol Aquilina

Eve Borg Bonello

Graham Bencini

Albert Buttigieg

Karl Gouder

Emma Portelli Bonnici

