The Nationalist Party has presented a motion in parliament calling for a revision of the Speaker’s ruling that former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat cannot be summoned by a parliamentary committee.

On Monday, Speaker Anġlu Farrugia ruled that the parliamentary standards committee cannot call on Muscat to be questioned over granting a consultancy contract to Konrad Mizzi after he stepped down as minister.

Muscat stepped down as MP last year.

The Opposition said it believed that the ruling "brought to nothing" the functions, powers and obligations of the committee rendering it "toothless" with those who, like Muscat, were found guilty of abuse of power, statutory and ethical duties.

They said it meant that an MP could easily escape responsibility for abuse of power committed while an MP. “This is unacceptable to the Opposition,” it said.

It considered the ruling as "evidence and confirmation" that “institutionalised impunity” reigned in parliament, the country’s highest institution. This was greatly damaging democracy and the rule of law.

It insisted that the ruling should be revised by parliament to reflect the spirit and the wording of the Act for Standards in Public Life.

The motion can be read below.

Attached files The PN's motion