Emma Portelli Bonnici has been appointed to lead the Nationalist Party’s group #QattAktar (Never Again), set up to link the party’s work on recommendations made in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry and beyond to that of civil society.

The inquiry said that the state should shoulder responsibility for the journalist's death. It concluded that a culture of impunity was created from the highest echelons of power within Castille and singled out former prime minister Joseph Muscat for enabling this culture. It found his entire cabinet collectively responsible for their inaction in the lead up to the assassination.

Accepting PN leader Bernard Grech’s request to lead the group, Portelli Bonnici said the country had to ensure that no went through what Caruana Galizia and her family had gone through ever again.

The group will work together with civil society and other protagonists to recommend measures of how Malta can honour the work and memory of Caruana Galizia.

It will be composed of independent persons and others active within the PN. It will make recommendations on what the country should do to repair the wound caused by the murder and the “obscene” way this had been handled by the country’s institutions.

Grech said that this murder did not affect just the Caruana Galizia family but the whole country and the Maltese needed the guidance of those of goodwill for the healing process to be embarked upon.

An information campaign #QattAktar will also be launched in the coming days inviting all interested to take part in a discussion that will look ahead to ensure that one in Malta ended up a victim of abuse of political power ever again.