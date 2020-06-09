Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci, who has been driving the country's response to COVID-19, is being nominated for the National Order of Merit by the Nationalist Party.

Party leader Adrian Delia announced this in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

He said that had it been for the Nationalist Party, all frontliners in the health sector would have been given a bonus for their heroic work during the pandemic, which they were still carrying out.

It was a shame they were ignored by the government in its Budget, he said.

Delia said the PN would be nominating Gauci for the award on behalf of all health frontliners.

He again encouraged the government to give these workers a special bonus while it was still in time to do so.

Gauci is to start providing weekly advice and answer to Times of Malta readers’ questions on a range of health topics from coronavirus and beyond.

In the coming weeks, she will also be taking part in a live discussion with readers on Times of Malta.