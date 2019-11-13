The Nationalist Party this evening decided to take part in the demonstration against corruption being organised by civil society groups Repubblika and Occupy Justice on Saturday.

In a statement, the PN said the decision was taken by the party’s administrative committee in a meeting on Wednesday.

People will march down Valletta on Saturday evening in a protest that will symbolically tie a monthly vigil for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to outrage at the continued impunity of public officials.

The two NGOs have urged other civil society organisations to join them as they walk down Republic Street from Pjazza Teatru Rjal to the Great Siege Memorial monument, which activists use as a makeshift memorial site to Ms Caruana Galizia.

Likewise, the PN urged people to attend the demonstration, which comes at a time when the Prime Minister’s chief of staff, Keith Schembri, dropped a defamation suit he had filed against the former PN leader after he had been ordered by a magistrate to testify under oath about claims regarding 17 Black.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Dr Busuttil said Mr Schembri had no option bit to resign or get sacked.

The PN this afternoon filed a Parliamentary motion to force Mr Schembri’s removal.