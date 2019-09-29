Nationalist Party treasurer Antoine Zammit resigned on Sunday, hours after a bizarre YouTube video emerged showing him complaining about the fact that adult films were not working on an online TV service.

In a five-line statement, the PN said that it had received Mr Zammit's resignation and "in the context of the going-ons of the last hours" it had accepted it.

Mr Zammit was appointed by the party's executive committee on August 1, succeeding David Camilleri who resigned in June, also after a short term, when he found himself embroiled in a party internal power struggle.

In the video, Mr Zammit can be seen trying to browse adult film channels on an IPTV - internet-based television - service and saying that he is unable to do so following a recent software update.

Mr Zammit runs a computer repair store in Qormi which captured attention when it first opened for its amusing tagline 'Mater Dei tal-Computers' [Mater Dei of computers].

IPTV services operate in a legal grey area. While the technology that underpins them is legal, they are often used to stream TV channels illegally.

The service Mr Zammit appears to be using in the video, Kodi, is one such service. In 2017 the European Court of Justice ruled that Kodi services which come pre-loaded with access to pirated films and TV shows are illegal.

The video, which made the rounds of social media, elicited mockery and especially angry comments from PN exponents, some of whom claimed the party had sunk to a new low.