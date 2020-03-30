Utility bills should be slashed by half and landlords should be encouraged to delay rent payments by six months, the PN is proposing.

The party is also calling on the government to support church and independent schools who felt the burden of COVID-19 following the closure of schools for the rest of the scholastic year.

These are three of the 11 proposals that the Nationalist Party has drawn up following consultation with various industries.

MP Claudio Grech told a press conference that the proposed measures would see more people upholding the authorities’ calls for social distancing as they would not fear losing their livelihood.

PN’s proposals:

1. The €800 state aid should be extended to cover all employees and self-employed whose enterprise or business was drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Residential utility bills should be cut down by 50 per cent backdated to March 9, since the partial lockdown has seen increased consumption in residential homes. This would also reflect a drop in fuel prices.

3. The government should support church and independent schools and organisations that provide extra-curricular activities or training, including drama, art, culture and sports.

4. Landlords should be fiscally encouraged to delay rent and contracts by six months.

5. The Housing Authority should also provide a six-month moratorium.

6. Funds should be allocated to a digital platform that would allow staff and students from the Faculty of Social Wellbeing to provide a support service.

7. Funds should also be allocated to NGOs so that they can support the elderly and vulnerable people through their resources and community networking.

8. A support scheme should be set up for whoever is willing to contribute to food banks.

9. The government should enter into an agreement with banks so that they can provide a six-month moratorium on the capital sum and interest of mortgages or buy-to-let loans. This would apply to employees and self-employed whose enterprise or business was drastically impacted by the COVID-19 spread.

10. The government should give a one-time incentive to the elderly so that they can buy the necessary equipment to stay connected with their friends and family.

11. An awareness campaign should be launched to prevent people from taking advantage of the situation, such as price hikes of essential items. If this campaign proves ineffective, the government should launch more restrictive and regulatory measures.