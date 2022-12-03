The Nationalist Party has urged members of the public to speak out against plans to revise abortion laws and for the prime minister to withdraw the proposal from parliament.

“Robert Abela should stop trying to impose an abortion law in our country when he knows that the majority of people are against introducing abortion into Malta,” the party said in a statement on Saturday.

“His behaviour is irresponsible, undemocratic and a serious threat to pregnant women, unborn children and medical professionals,” it added, saying the government had no mandate to introduce such a law.

The proposal tabled in parliament would amend Malta’s criminal code to remove the threat of criminal prosecution for any doctor or woman who terminates a pregnancy that places her life or health in “grave jeopardy”.

Proponents of the law, led by Prime Minister Robert Abela, argue that the changes will codify long-standing practices and are intended as a legal safeguard for exceptional cases.

Critics say the law is a backdoor to introducing abortion, with overly vague terminology that will allow doctors to certify abortions for even minor medical issues.

Times of Malta has reported that President George Vella is uncomfortable with the proposal and has told his advisers that he will resign if it is presented to him to sign into law.

Some Labour MPs have also expressed concerns about “confused constituents”, prompting Abela to pledge more clarity in the coming weeks.

The PN, however, says the Bill should be withdrawn altogether and has spoken strongly against the proposal. In its statement on Saturday, it said the party’s MPs “are all united” on the issue and were speaking consistently about it.

It contrasted that position to the one adopted by Labour MPs, who, the PN said, were hiding away from the debate and instead attacking those who were advocating in favour of life.